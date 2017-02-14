The movie, “Light Will Come” takes Nigeria cinemas by storm soon

...as Popular Yoruba Actress Eniola Badmus Beats Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka) Silly!

“Don’t mess with me” was the clear warning Eniola Badmus sent to her male colleagues in the Industry when she forced Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka) to drink from the cup of her fury. It had started as a matter of difference in opinion as to whether a female could call the shots in the home when Saka who had been put off by the argument she canvassed, set his tongue to overdrive ridiculing her and as she later stated “he crossed the line”.

Bam! came the blow that rattled the King of sitcom. He instantly fell on the ground dazed and amazed by the turn of events. Eniola was furious and charged at him like a raging bull raining blows and slaps on him. Trust Saka, his mouth did all the shouting as he raised his hands to defend himself from the heavy shelling. The alarm caught the attention of those around who rushed to the scene and it took three men to pull her away. Saka was injured and thankfully he was treated by a good neighbour.

During the battery, there were lights…cameras… and action! Of course all that happened on the movie set of “Light Will Come”, a romantic comedy produced and directed by the ingenuity laden Tchidi Chikere. Saka really did get hurt but it was an accident…the price to pay for being an actor.

In the movie, Lukas (Hafiz Oyetoro) has to contend with his domineering and abusive wife Aisha (Eniola Badmus) who takes delight in engaging him in a boxing bout at home. At work, he is a bumbling and comical personal assistant to his chronic bachelor boss Raymond (Majid Michel) whose parents have mandated him to get married. Together they must find the ideal wife his elite parents would approve of but it repeatedly goes wrong.

The movie also stars Mercy Johnson – Okojie, Majid Michel, Shaffy Bello, Ada Ameh, Rahama Sadau and Nuella Njubigbo.

“Light Will Come” will be released in cinemas across Nigeria from February 17th 2017.

Watch Trailer below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BvLjvjgKWk