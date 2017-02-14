Airtel Ghana ranks in top two most influential telco; CEO Lucy Quist ranked most Influential non-politician

Airtel has been ranked one of the top two Most Influential telecommunications companies on Social Media in the latest rankings released by the Ghana Social Media Rankings (GSMR).

The Company ranked the highest and most influential in the 2015 rankings released in 2016 and top two in the 2016 rankings released this year – coming second with the slimmest of margins.

Airtel Ghana has one of the largest Social Media followings across key channels in the telecom industry. On Facebook alone, Airtel has over 712,000 followers who engage with the brand regularly. The company also has huge followings on Twitter and Instagram with an active YouTube channel.

Airtel Ghana’s multiple award-winning CEO, Lucy Quist was the highest ranking Corporate Executive and the only non-politician to rank in the top 10 in an election year – coming 8th in the total rankings. She remains one of the most active CEOs on Social Media using her handles to inspire thousands of young people across the globe. Lucy Quist speaks passionately about leadership, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and uses her handles to engage, inspire and challenge her followers to fully realise their potentials.

The comprehensive annual rankings measure a company or brand’s social media engagement, post reach, mentions and activations across key social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Airtel Ghana’s leadership across these channels have been consistent over the years.

Speaking of the latest rankings, Richard Ahiagble, Head of Corporate Communications at Airtel Ghana said “Over the years we have consistently led in engagement with customers across digital channels in line with our commitment to remain close, listen, engage and respond to our customers’ needs in real time. This is core to our digital strategy and it continues to pay off in the way customers respond to our brand. When customers know you are a listening brand, they trust you and are more likely to choose you over the competition especially in a hyper-competitive environment such as we have in Ghana’s telecom industry”.

He continued “This is the second consecutive year we are ranking in the top two position. Last year we were highest in the industry. In addition to the rankings by GSMR, Socialbakers, a global social media analytics firm has recognised Airtel Ghana, three consecutive times, as the Most Socially Devoted brand in Ghana in the way we engage and respond to customers across our digital channels.

We are excited to be recognised by GSMR. Our CEO continues to set the tone for our brand – one of the reasons why she ranked the 8th Most Influential Ghanaian on Social Media and the highest ranked non-politician in an election year. This is a remarkable achievement. On behalf of everyone at Airtel, I congratulate Lucy for this feat”. He concluded.

Airtel Ghana has won several accolades including being adjudged the Best among its peers in the industry for its ‘Use of Social Media’ at the 2016 Ghana ICT and Telecoms Awards in the same year that it was recognised by Socialbakers and the GSMR.

The ranking, which was based on the GSMR Scores, are analysed from Social Media followings, Growth Difference, Engagements, Post Reaches and Mentions for brands and personalities.

The 2016 Ghana Social Media Rankings and Report was conducted by Avance Media, CliQAfrica and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com