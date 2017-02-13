Stanbic Bank dismisses claim about death of staff through accident

Stanbic Bank Ghana says none of its staff involved in and has died in a motor accident at Ewusiejoe, a farming community near Agona Nkwanta in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.

Eight people on Saturday lost their lives in a horrific road crash that occurred at Ewusie Joe in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.

The crash also left 21 people in critical condition according to Superintendent Richard Appiah, the Regional Director of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD).

In a telephone interview, he said the road crash involved two passenger vehicles: a Toyota bus with registration number WR 1955-09 and a Nissan Urvan car with registration number CR 894-15.

Supt. Appiah said the Toyota bus, which was heading towards Agona Nkwanta from Takoradi, collided head-on with the Nissan Urvan car from Agona Nkwanta in an attempt to overtake some oncoming vehicles.

He revealed that the total number of passengers in the two vehicles stood at 29, adding that the bodies of the eight deceased persons, as well as the injured, had been transported to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

After the accident, social media was flooded with reports that a staff of the bank was involved in and had died as a result of the accident.

However, Head of Marketing and Communication at the bank, Mawuko Afadzinu, in a statement signed Monday said "we wish to inform the general public that no staff of Stanbic Bank Ghana was involved in and has died as a result of the accident."

"No bus of the bank was also involved in an accident in the said area. Indeed Stanbic Bank Ghana has no staff bus," the statement added.

Mr Afadzinu expressed the bank's condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim