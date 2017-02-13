Appoint MMDCEs based on meritocracy – Gyampo to gov't

The Director of Center for European Studies (CES) at the University of Ghana has entreated government to appoint the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) based on merit.

Professor Ransford Gyampo said that although loyalty to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is an important criterion for possible candidates, government should look beyond that.

“What is important is that that choice must be based on meritocracy,” he told Evans Mensah, host of Joy FM’s Top Story programme Monday.

The NPP is coming under pressure from its supporters over the appointment of MMDCEs across the country.

NPP youth in the Northern, and Greater Accra Regions warned the party of dire consequences if care is not taken in the choice of the Chief Executive Officers.

The 1992 Constitution in Article 243(1), and Section 20(1) of the Local Government Act 1993 (Act 462) give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the power to appoint the 216 MMDCEs in the country.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Tema East Chairman, Ofei Tei has cautioned the party to consider loyalty as the key requirement for the candidates.

He said the President has to be advised else he would end up appointing wrong people which might not help his cause in the districts.

Acting NPP General Secretary, John Boadu at a news conference said it is only the President who wields the power to make that appointment.

“The constitution asks him to consult stakeholders, and traditional authorities,” he said adding they are doing that.

But the Political Science lecturer advised the President to be mindful of the people he appoints since he is not going to live in those communities.

According to him, if President Akufo-Addo appoints people who merit the position it will help him redeem his campaign promises to Ghanaians.

“The catchword should be those who merit,” he said.

