The Ghana @60 Planning Committee has denied engaging in plagiarising in the design of its logo for the event which starts in March.

The Committee said the logo which was designed by a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is original.

At a news conference in Accra Monday, Head of Media Sub-committee, Jefferson Sackey said the Committee did enough research to arrive at the logo.

Minutes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned the logo for the celebration last week, the committee was accused of adopting a logo that belongs to a group called International Festival of Cultural Diversity (IFCD).

The committee’s logo denotes three individuals in an embrace similar to that of the group. The committee’s logo has the colour red, gold, and green while that of the group has orange, green and black colours.

The claim comes days after the President was fouled for plagiarising speeches of some former United States Presidents in his inaugural speech delivered on January 7.

President Akufo-Addo in his speech said, “Though our challenges are fearsome, so are our strengths. Ghanaians have ever been a restless, questing, hopeful people…”

U.S President Bill Clinton similarly said in 1993 that, “Though our challenges are fearsome, so are our strengths. Ghanaians have ever been a restless, questing, hopeful people…” which the Acting Communication Director, Eugene Arhin apologised for.

However, in the case of the logo for the celebrations, the Committee has maintained that it did not steal the logo from the group.

“The issue of plagiarism is something that comes to us as a surprise," Mr Sackey said, adding their investigation revealed some people hurriedly designed the logo to paint them in a bad light," he said

The claim, he believes was concocted to frustrate the effort of the Committee.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brako-Powers | [email protected]