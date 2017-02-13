Bimbilla murders:15 suspects granted bail

All 15 suspects in the Bimbilla chieftaincy clashes that left 10 dead have been granted bail by a Tamale Circuit court in the Northern region.

Lawyer Edina Ivy Adabayeri who is a member of the legal team of the accused persons confirmed the bail which goes with a surety of GHC1,000 each.

The suspects are expected to re-appear on 27 February, 2017.

Violence re-surfaced in Bimbilla township in Nanumba-North district of the Northern region last Thursday, leaving seven women and three children dead as the men desperately fled gun shots.

The Interior ministry has imposed a 4:00pm to 6:00am curfew, a security measure all too familiar with residents since violence broke out in June 2014.

The town has been plagued with violence over which of two royal gates have the power to enskin a new chief.

Salifu Dawuni who was Chief of Napkaa, was installed chief but his legitimacy was challenged in court. He died before the court proceedings could be completed.

A dispute arose over the burial of the Nakpa Naa that led to the assassination of his rival claimant to the skin Naa Dasana Dawuni together with some of his lieutenants in June 2014.

This plunged Bimbilla again into a crisis. After almost three years of relative peace, one of the claimants attempted to enskin a new chief, an action which triggered the recent violence.

It is hoped the two gates will find a lasting solution to the crisis.

