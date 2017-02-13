Introduction

Many grammarians are of the view that "ON" is an appropriate accompanying preposition for the verb "congratulate" or the noun "congratulation." That is TRUE. Others - most of them pedants - claim that "FOR" CANNOT go with "congratulate" or "congratulation." In other words, these language purists contend that we CANNOT congratulate "FOR"... At best that is debatable, and at worst rejectable. Before we proceed to justify our position, let us consider the semantic properties (meanings) of "congratulate."

Semantic Concerns

The verb "congratulate" has different meanings to different users in different contexts. For instance "congratulate" means "give someone good wishes" when something special or pleasant happens to him or her. Therefore, in this context "congratulation" is WISH.

Besides, "congratulate" means "feel pride or satisfaction." In this situation, "congratulation" is PRIDE or SATISFACTION.

Furthermore, "congratulate" means "praise (someone) for an achievement." So, from this perspective "congratulation" means PRAISE.

Prepositional Relationship

When "congratulate" or "congratulation" is used in the context of WISH and PRIDE, the appropriate preposition is "on." Examples:

● Chalpang has congratulated Azinpaga ON her graduation from Batangyili College of Creative Writing. (Here the congratulation constitutes good wishes FOR the graduation)

● Yesterday we sent a message of congratulation to Gbewaa Forces ON their bravery in the battle against White Supremacy. (Here the congratulation is pride for the bravery of Gbewaa Forces)

Contrarily, when "congratulate" or "congratulation" is applied in the context of PRAISE, the appropriate preposition is "for." Examples:

● Wunintira congratulates Wunnam FOR obtaining a doctorate degree. (Here the congratulation is a praise for the achievement of a doctoral qualification)

● Kataali has congratulated Suglo FOR outstanding service to humanity. (Here the congratulation is a praise for the outstanding service, which is an achievement)

Observation

It is significant to observe that a singular situation worthy of "congratulation" could constitute PRIDE to one person and PRAISE to another. Examples:

● Dawuni has CONGRATULATED Shaikh Mustapha Hameed ON his impressive performance at the ministerial vetting yesterday. (Dawuni sees Mustapha Hameed's performance as PRIDE)

● Danaa has CONGRATULATED Shaikh Mustapha Hameed FOR his impressive performance at the ministerial vetting yesterday. (Danaa sees Mustapha Hameed's performance as an achievement worthy of PRAISE)

Conclusion

Dear reader, on the basis of the above explanation, it might be clear that "ON" and "FOR" can engage "congratulate" or "congratulation" in what LANGUAGE AGENDA calls "Lexical Poligamy" depending on the context. However, you reserve the right to doubt the contents of this discourse. If you are still in doubt, you may consult page 368 of Oxford Dictionary of English (2010) edited by Angus Stevenson for verification. With all certainty in humility, LANGUAGE AGENDA stands to be vindicated.

Allah is the Best Grammarian.

Lecturer, University of Applied Management, Germany - Ghana Campus, Mccarthy Hill, Accra.