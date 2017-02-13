Give Your Life The Best Ever

If you are going to dream, you might as well dream BIG! There is no limit to what you can dream. Dreams of catching two mice per week are too small. Do not have a dream so small that everyone in the street can afford it. Make priceless dreams! Dream beyond your abilities. Dream the impossible becoming possible. By the way, dreaming does not cost you anything.

If you are going to live, better live BIG! Live large, live in abundance, live life to the fullest, because there is no limit to life. It is you who can only limit your life. Do not live a one roomed life, a tiny worthless life, a life that is a ‘disgrace’ to creation, a life which one cannot tell whether it is ending or beginning, or a ‘time pusher’ type of life. But live a life for two people. No, live a life for twenty people. A well lived life. At your funeral let them admire how you have lived, because you lived for a purpose, that you lived for a cause ‘bigger than yourself.’ Let them ask, ‘how the heck did he do that?’

If you are going to love, better love HUGE! Give it all! Love with every ounce and inch you have. Love more than you have been loved. Let your life over flow with love. Owe love, especially to those undeserving and 'unlovable. Put your enemies on top of your 'to love list.' Make your love unique and amazement, a love that will stand out, a love that will be remembered for a long time. Live a life of love! At the end let them ask, ‘how does he love like that?’

If you are going to believe God, than believe Him BIG time! Believe Him with every ounce if faith that you have. Make it the most unbelievable faith they have ever seen. Be the man or woman of faith, thinking and walking in faith. You cannot afford to have a five cent faith, a faith so weak that the devil just blows it out in his sleep. Believe the impossible. See the unseen. Do the undone. Make castles out of the ashes. Change the way the game is played. Bring new outstanding perceptions to the possibilities. Be ‘Mr/s Fearless.’ Let them wonder, ‘how does he believe like that?’

You only have one life to live. You only have one chance to your time. Giving it your second best is mockery. If you want the best than give the best!

About Taka Sande:

Taka Sande, www.takasande.com is an author, an entrepreneur and development activist. He has a passion for making a difference by influencing and adding value to people’s lives. He is the founder of the blog It’s My Footprint, http://www.itsmyfootprint.com /.