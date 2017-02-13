World Radio Day: How have social media platforms transform the way you access news?

Mainstream media like radio and TV previously enjoyed some form of control over news and information dissemination, but that dominance appears to be waning.

Increasingly, people are finding different ways of accessing the news and information without relying on TV and radio.

Well, as World Radio Day is observed globally today, on the theme, “Radio is you”, JOYNEWS’ Maxwell Agbagba has been probing among others, how some forms of new media is giving traditional mediums like radio and TV a run for their money.

Watch the video:



