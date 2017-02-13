Wife of journalist petitions IGP over husband’s death

The widow of the late Editor for the Daily Telegraph, Bismark Bebli, who died in car accident in January at Kasoa, is seeking justice following conflicting reports of the circumstances that led to the death of her husband.

She has subsequently petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) as she demands the truth from the police.

According to the widow, Matilda Bebli, some of the conflicting accounts implicate the Police in the death of her husband.

In a Citi News interview, she said, “they [the police] were saying that it was a break failure. But according to sources and eyewitnesses around the area, it was not a break failure. It was a policeman that was struggling with the driver so in the course of that struggle, that led to the driver hitting my husband.”

The accident occurred around the Kasoa Police Station when the once Chronicle reporter was knocked down together with a policeman on duty, by an Urvan mini bus with registration number GE 8252-12.

He was rushed to a hospital in the area for before he was referred to the Kasoa Polyclinic where he was pronounced dead.

Mrs. Bebli, however said her husband was not even given prompt medical attention, saying that, “apart from the struggle with the driver, they left my husband there. They took their own policeman away and they left my husband to die.”

“I want the IGP to come out with something good, but they are not doing anything about it so that is why I have petitioned the IGP because he has left behind triplets for me to take care off and I don't know how to take care of these children,” she bemoaned.

Citi News' efforts to reach the Police on the matter have so far been unsuccessful.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana