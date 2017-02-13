We’ll resist imposition of MCE by Ashitey – Tema East NPP

New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives of the Tema East Constituency, have asked the leadership of the party to as a matter of urgency call the Greater Accra Regional Chairman and Regional Minister nominee Ishmael Ashitey to order, accusing them of attempts to impose his choice for approval as MCE.

Addressing the media at Tema Community One, the Tema East Constituency Chairman, Nene Ofoe Teye, said “the entire leadership of the party in the Tema Metropolis will not countenance the act of imposition by the regional chairman in the selection of who becomes the MCE of Tema.”

Nene Ofoe added that, Mr Ashitey in the run up to the elections in 2016, ruled out Tema East from the constituencies that would retain its Member of Parliament for the NPP in the Greater Accra Region, hence his failure to support the campaign.

“During the 2016 election, Mr. Ashitey ruled Tema East out completely that we were not going to retain our seat due to the margin the party got in 2012. We worked hard to win the 2016 elections from a margin of three votes in 2012 to a difference of over four thousand.”

Mr. Ofoe Teye also alleged that “there is a purported letter coming from the Tema traditional council that has been written under the influence of Mr Ashitey in an attempt to back his preferred choice, but we shall resist such a move at all cost since it is not credible”

He said “Mr. Ashitey has managed to stampede the selection process and has totally disregarded the voice of the masses which will be recipe for political instability in the Tema Metropolis. We shall fiercely resist Mr. Ashitey same way he is being resisted in the Ashaiman constituency and other places in the region.”

Mr. Teye called for a free, fair and transparent process in the selection of the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Tema.

Ashaiman: Assembly members warn against imposition of MCE

In a related development, some constituency executives in Ashaiman, have also warned Mr. Ashitey to desist from imposing the second regional vice chairman on them since he has not done much for the party.

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana