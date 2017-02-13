I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Police arrest 6 suspected robbers in Eastern region

By MyJoyOnline

Police in the Eastern region have arrested some six men who are alleged to be armed robbers terrorising residents in the regional capital, Koforidua.

Three of the suspects were apprehended at their hideout near a popular drinking spot after a tip off.

The rest whose names were given as Daniel Modzaka, 27 and Daniel Bekoe, 29 were arrested in Asokorekuma, a suburb of Koforidua.

Deputy Eastern Regional Police Commander ASP Nuhu Jango told journalists the swoop was successful and they were able to seize laptops and other gadgets.

He said one taxi driver called Richard Obeng who is believed to be the one convening the suspects to robbery locations “disappeared when he realized we were closing in on him” but left his taxi.

ASP Jango said they were able to search his taxi, where they found items that have been stolen, and “we are still on his heels because we believe that when we get him, a lot of information will be gathered.”

Two of the suspects, according to ASP Jango have been involved in various robbery incidents in the region.

He said the officers are bent on making crime “a very expensive venture for criminals.”

He urged residents who have been robbed to contact the regional headquarters to identify and help the police in its investigations.

