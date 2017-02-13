Unibank donates €10,000 for acid victim’s surgery in Germany

One of Ghana's fastest growing indigenous banks, Unibank, has donated €10,000 to Eric ohemeng, to facilitate a trip to Germany where he will be seeking further medical treatment from his acid injuries.

Eric ohemeng, a student of GIMPA, suffered the severe wounds after his ex-girlfriend Esther Enyonam Pekyi, poured volumes of acid on him following a brief disagreement between the two in 2015.

Following his life threatening injuries, Citi FM in partnership with some students of GIMPA embarked on a campaign to raise funds for Eric to seek further medical attention abroad, after the acid burns severely damaged his left eye, skull and several parts of his body.

Speaking to Citi News after the donation, the Head of Customer Service of Unibank, GIMPA branch, Eugene Amoa, said the bank intervened to ensure that Eric receives the best of medical care to enable him continue his education at GIMPA.

“We were touched by the plight of the student who had volumes of acid poured on him. So the bank decided to come to his aid to facilitate his treatment abroad. The bank has a branch at GIMPA so anything that concerns the school and students we really take it to heart. Our mantra as a bank is ‘caring for you’ so we really care for the students as well”, he said.

Eric Ohemeng expressed his appreciation to the bank for their generosity and pledged to embark on a vigorous campaign against acid attacks after his recovery.

He also thanked the Manager of Unibank, GIMPA Branch, Audrey Addo-Mensah, Dean of the GIMPA Business School, Professor Samuel Bonsu, and the Students Affairs Director of GIMPA Mrs. Juliana Appiah for their special efforts in securing the funds for his surgery.

Present at the brief donation ceremony were former classmates of Eric Ohemeng and some management members of Unibank namely the Head of Retail, Gifty Blay, and the Head of Personal Banking, Appiagyei Frimpong.

Eric has already received support from other individuals and benevolent organisations for the surgery.

Meanwhile, Eric's ex-girlfriend who poured the acid on him is still standing on trial, although currently on bail.

'Acid victim' Eric Ohemeng writes: I'm ready to die for justice

In a recent emotional article , Eric Ohemeng expressed fears that justice may not be served, considering the slow pace and lackadaisical manner in which the case is being handled.

He has however vowed to go all lengths to ensure justice is served, alleging that the seeming influence of her attacker's family appears to be playing to their advantage.

By: Franklin Badu Jnr./citifmonline.com/Ghana