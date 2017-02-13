Shell Expands Its Services In Kumasi

The Chief of Bantamaa (middle) being assisted by some dignitaries to officially re-open the station

Kumasi – 13th February, 2017: Vivo Energy Ghana, the award-winning company behind the Shell brand in Ghana, has re-opened its Sunyani Bekwae station with additional exciting offerings in its ever-expanding network in Kumasi.

This is the second Shell station to bring the global fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) to Kumasi residents.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Executive Vice-President of West Africa Region for Vivo Energy, Mr Bernard LeGoff, indicated that the motive for the add-on was to enhance the customer experience.

“As part of our strategy to provide a superior customer experience, the management of Vivo Energy took the decision to refurbish the Sunyani Bekwae service station to make refuelling more convenient for our customers and to enhance the look and feel of our site. We will continue to invest in our business to meet world-class standards and ensure that our service stations are accessible, clean, efficient, customer-friendly and designed to meet and exceed expectations,” said Mr. LeGoff.

The Chief of Bantama, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, who was the Chairperson for the programme, praised the move by Vivo Energy, stating the positive effect that this would have on employment in the region. “This investment by Vivo Energy will lead to more jobs for our people and boost our local economy. For this we are most grateful,” he said.

The Honourable Member of Parliament for Bantama, Mr Daniel Okyem Aboagye, was also very pleased with the development.

“I am very happy to witness this event. In addition to enjoying more of Shell’s quality service, the introduction of a global brand such as KFC is big news for us, as this will ultimately attract more global brands to the region,” he said.

The Project Director of KFC, Mr. Mohan Monusamy, expressed appreciation of the partnership with Vivo Energy and commitment to a fruitful relationship. “We started our journey with Shell in 2014 at Dansoman in Accra. Since then, we have opened three more stores with Shell. We are committed to building more stores going forward as well,” he said.

Shell service stations offer an array of services, including fuelling, oil changing, car washing, tyre servicing, shop services, quick service restaurant services among others.