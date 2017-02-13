Eight perish in road accident, 21 others in critical condition 

Eight people on Saturday lost their lives in a horrifying road crash that occurred at Ewusie Joe in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.

The crash also left 21 people in critical condition, according to Superintendent Richard Appiah, the Regional Director of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in a telephone interview that the road crash involved two passenger vehicles; a Toyota bus with registration number, WR 1955-09, and a Nissan Urvan car with registration number CR 894-15.

Supt. Appiah said the Toyota bus, which was heading towards Agona Nkwanta from Takoradi, collided head-on with the Nissan Urvan car from Agona Nkwanta in an attempt to overtake some oncoming vehicles.

He said passengers in the two vehicles stood at 29 when the accident occurred adding that the bodies of the deceased, as well as the injured, had been transported to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

