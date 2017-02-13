Broll Ghana Excels At 9th Ghana Property Awards

For six years in a row, Broll Ghana Limited, a multi-disciplinary professional service firm, has received top honours at the Ghana Property Awards (GAPOA), thus strengthening its position as the country’s leading property-related services company.

The service areas offered by the company includes retail management, commercial broking, corporate real estates, residential property management and brokerage as well valuation and advisory.

Ghana Property Awards (GAPOA) is an annual Awards series for companies in the Real Estate Industry in Ghana. In addition to awarding excellence, it also serves as a convergence platform for the industry players.

Participants answer questionnaires and submit real estate projects implemented over a 12-month period, which are assessed by an experienced panel of industry experts. The prestigious event is purposely designed to recognise and reward excellence in the real estate sector.

GAPOA is organised by the Property Express Group Ltd in collaboration with the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA), Ministry of Water Resources, Works & Housing and other stakeholders.

The theme for the 2016 awards was: “Effective Home Coding System for Proficient Market Capitalisation.”

Commenting on the award, Mr Kofi Ampong, CEO of Broll Ghana Ltd, said: "It makes us immensely proud to be recognised at the national level, as this is testament to the hard work of our teams in delivering the highest quality of service to our clients. We're very pleased that our efforts have earned us the highest recognition in the industry. This is a reflection of our commitment to provide excellent services to our valued clients."

"We dedicate this award to our clients and our team as we believe each member of the family adds value to our operations. The aim of creating Broll Ghana Ltd was to have an organisation that could deliver an ‘Integrated approach’ to the provision of property management,” he added.

Complementing the CEO’s assertion, Ms. Naadua Nuno, Head of the Residential Properties Division said Broll Ghana Ltd has a very competent and committed team and that has helped them maintain industry leadership position to date.

Broll Ghana Ltd begun with 45,000 square metres of space but now manages properties with total space of 257,127 square metres with an asset value in excess of $ 1.5 billon.

It started with a staff of six but now employs over one hundred and fifty people and indirectly employs many more through various service providers.

Broll Ghana Ltd has been adjudged the Property Management Company of the Year for six consecutive years, as well as the Brokerage and Valuation Firm of the Year for the last two consecutive years and last year it won the Pre-eminent Property Management Firm Award at the State House Banquet Hall in Accra on Saturday, November 26, 2016.

Some of the past awards Broll Ghana Ltd has won consistently include the following -Winner 2012 Ghana Property Awards for Best Facilities Management Company; 2013 Ghana Property Awards for Best Property Management Company; 2014 Ghana Property Awards for Best Brokerage Company and 2015 Ghana Property Awards for Best Valuation Company and Property Management Company.

In addition to the 2016 Ghana Property Awards, Broll Ghana Ltd picked up four awards at the last Euromoney Awards ceremony held in South Africa. The awards were first place in the following categories - Real Estate Advisors and Consultants Advisors and Consultants for Agency/Letting, Advisors and Consultants for Valuation, and Advisors and Consultants for Research.

The clientele base has spread from two on inception to many across the country, including Atterbury/Sanlam (Accra Mall), Delico Investment (West Hills Mall & Achimota Retail Centre), RMB Westport (The Junction Mall), Social Security and National Insurance Trust, SIC Insurance Company, Ghana Shippers Authority (Shippers’ House), Ernest Chemists (Nester Square), Dreams Court Ltd (Dreams Court), Judicial Services (The Law Courts Complex), World Trade Centre, Polo Court, Bertha’s Court, Brandford Charles, Kasapreko Ltd (Amenfi and Nicholas Plazas), Agridev Real Estate Limited (Accra Financial Centre), MTN Ghana (MTN properties nationwide) and A&C Development (A&C Square).

Broll Ghana Ltd is a Joint Venture between Broll Property Group of South Africa, SIC, Social Security and National Insurance Trust.

Started in 0ctober 2007, GAPOA is currently the foremost awards scheme in Ghana and is the yardstick for measuring the success of practitioners and stakeholders in the real estate industry.





2017-02-13 130154