Emirates Offers Special Fares To Select Global Destinations

Accra, February, 13th 2017 – Emirates, voted the World’s Best Airline in the 2016 Skytrax World Airline Awards is giving Ghanaian travelers a chance to travel to select destinations in its global extensive network with a special 30% discount off Economy and Business Class fares.

Ghanaian travelers seeking to experience the world by flying in comfort on Emirates can take advantage of this special discount offer by booking their flights from 13th – 24th February. This offer is valid for travel from 13th February up to 20th June 2017.

Economy and Business Class travelers can experience the award-winning service from Emirates’ dedicated cabin crew who will ensure that passengers enjoy a seamless journey. Business Class travelers can have great conversations with other passengers at the onboard lounge when traveling onboard the A380, taste the world with global cuisine and exclusive wines as well as enjoy the world class comfort that comes with flying Emirates.

All passengers can enjoy the luxury of choosing from the over 2,500 channels of on demand audio and visual entertainment on its Inflight entertainment system (ICE). ICE offers passengers the chance to choose from the latest movies, music and games, including 90 dedicated channels for children. Emirates also offers families with young children special services and products to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable flight, from free toys to kid’s meals, entertainment and priority boarding.

Ghanaian travelers are encouraged to take advantage of this offer by booking online at www.emirates.com/gh , the local Emirates office or their travel agent. This offer applies to trips from Accra to Dubai, Johannesburg, London, New York and other select cities.

Emirates flies daily between Dubai and Accra and with direct connections to over 150 destinations in 80 countries.