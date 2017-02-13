Groupe Ideal officially hands over six unit classroom block to ADA SHS

President of Group Ideal, Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani has handed over an ultramodern six-unit classroom block to the authorities of Ada Senior High School in the Greater Accra Region.

The structure built by Groupe Ideal was commissioned by former President John Dramani Mahama last year. The six-unit classroom block with two staff common rooms and Nine (9) toilet facilities, is expected to house over 20% of the student population.

Speaking at a ceremony, Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani, an old student of the school, stressed “education is the way of improving living standards and reducing poverty in any country.”

“We are therefore providing both the students and teachers with a conducive learning environment so they can concentrate on their studies,” he added.

He further challenged “individuals and corporate organizations to complement the efforts of government to bring development to the people.” He reiterated, the purpose of the edifice is to provide quality teaching and learning in the school the educational standard in the community.

He charged the students to study hard to lift the name of the school in high esteem and also advised authorities to take good care of the building and ensure proper maintenance of the edifice.

“I want to see ADA SHS as one senior secondary every young chap would want to attend Dzani noted, promising to do more for the school and the community at large in the coming years.

Management of the school thanked Groupe Ideal for the kind gesture.

Groupe Ideal has contributed a lot to communities through their Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and ADA SHS is one of such.