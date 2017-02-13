Access Bank Tops Social Media Rankings

Access Bank Ghana has been adjudged the most influential bank on social media in Ghana for the second consecutive year after results of the 2016 Ghana Social Media Rankings were published last week.

According to the independent report compiled by Avance Media, CliQAfrica and Dream Ambassadors Foundation, the results of the ranking were achieved by analyzing social media following of brands, growth difference, engagements, post reaches and mentions. Using the GSMR score, the report scored Access Bank 248,656 and said that the bank gain new followers of 132,634 across Facebook and Instagram with increased engagements and mentions to clinch the top spot.

Speaking on the recognition, Head of Corporate Communications at Access Bank Ghana, Nana Adu Kyeremateng, thanked the bank's many followers on their social media pages for their interest in the bank's service and activities on their pages.

He noted that social media has become a powerful tool for building brand affinity.

As a bank which prides itself by being at the forefront of digital innovation, Access Bank is taking advantage of the multiple platforms that social media offers to engage its customers and fans in meaningful ways, he said.

“More importantly, we have used our social media pages to attend to customer enquiries and complaints with the support of our 24-hour Contact Centre in line with our brand promise of speed, service and security. “We hope to improve this in 2017 and our followers can be sure of many exciting campaigns in the year ahead.”

Last year, Access Bank Bank kept its social media pages active by engaging thousands of its followers through many campaigns on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Soundcloud and LinkedIn.

These included Tuesday Brain Teasers, Predict and Win competitions, Promos for special occasions like Valentine and Mothers Day, Discounted Services from lifestyle partners and the “I live for Art” campaign promoting young talents in the arts.

