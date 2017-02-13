NPP Cautions Stubborn Ministers

Appointees of President Akufo-Addo, including ministers of state and Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), who will go wayward in the performance of their duties, will possibly be sanctioned by the New Patriotic Party (NPP.)

The ruling political party will soon come out with a new policy that would enable it to invite, grill and possibly sanction government officials, whose actions negatively affect the government and people of Ghana.

National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Sammy Awuku, who made the disclosure on radio, stated that the NPP, which worked tirelessly to achieve political victory, will not sit aloof for any appointee to disgrace the government.

According to him, governments all over the world come out from political parties therefore it was important for the ruling political party to have powers to question erring appointees.

Mr Awuku, who is adored by the NPP youth, stated that winning election is a difficult task so the party would not allow errant government appointees to send the party into opposition again.

The NPP National Youth Organizer stressed that the party would keep government on its toes by highlighting its wrongs for immediate corrections so that Elections 2020 would be a mere formality.

“We want to build a strong NPP which will keep the government on its toes at all times so that we will deliver on our campaign promises and even do more to make election 2020 easier for the party.

“The NPP shall criticize the government when things are not going on as planned, and the aim is to help the government to always keep in line and fulfill its promises to help better the lives of Ghanaians.

“The party shall invite and grill government appointees whose actions will bring disgrace to the party and make election 2020 difficult for us,” Awuku stated said on radio.

In the western world, political parties are strong therefore they have powers to invite, grill and possibly sanction government officials whose actions tend to embarrass the government, according to him.

Awuku, who gave the warning, stated that the NPP would critically monitor and critique the inactions and utterances of government appointees to help the party win Elections 2020.

The NPP official explained that he respectfully rejected a ministerial position offered him by President Akufo-Addo so as to strengthen the party for the next elections.

“It is prestigious to be in government, it is also prestigious to put smiles on the faces of people,” he said, noting that the party has just four years to deliver on its promises.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

