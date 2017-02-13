Lower Manya NDC Youth Locked Party Office

A group calling itself the Concerned Branch Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) locked up the party's office at Nuaso Korlenya in the Lower Manya Constituency on Saturday.

Atsu Culture, the spokesperson of the group, told DAILY GUIDE that they took the action because national and regional executives failed to heed their request to suspend some constituency executives.

He alleged that the executives misappropriated monies belonging to polling agents and prompters during the recent elections, paying them only GH¢100 as against the budgeted GH¢200.

According to him, even after the party’s national chairman, Kofi Portuphy had intervened and ordered the MP, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, to pay the polling agents within two weeks, the MP still refused to do so.

The group said the party office had been disconnected due to failure to pay electricity bills for several months while the party had defaulted on the rent for its office.

The concerned executives last week gave the National and Regional executives of the party 48 hours ultimatum to suspended all the constituency executives.

At a press conference, they said their action was necessitated by the misconduct of the leaders which led to the party’s poor performance in the December 2016 polls.

“We, the members of the above group, want the leadership of the constituency executives of Lower Manya NDC to be suspended or resign their positions due to misconduct which led to the abysmal performance in the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections.”

The NDC Candidate Okletey Terlabi in the 2012 general elections polled 24,360 votes, representing 53.02 percent, to beat Dufie Dedo Agyarko of the NPP with 8179 votes.

He however obtained 19,710 votes as against 19,383 votes of Samuel Nuertey Ayertey of the NPP in 2016.

From Daniel Bampoe, Oduamse – Krobo

