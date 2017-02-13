Free SHS Unsustainable – KB Asante

The Free Senior High School policy proposed by the Akufo-Addo-led government may not be sustainable, KB Asante, a retired diplomat, has said.

Although he expressed optimism about the proposed implementation of the policy, he doubted the government would be able to sustain it.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday, 11 February announced that the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme promised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prior to the December 7 elections will commence in September this year.

Mr Akufo-Addo, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the 60th anniversary celebration of Okuapeman School, indicated in his speech that “government will fund the cost of public senior high schools for all those who qualify for entry from September this year”.

He explained: “By free SHS, we mean that, in addition to tuition which is already free, there will be no admission fees, no library fees, no science centre fees, no computer lab fees, no examination fees, no utility fees; there will be free textbooks, free boarding and free meals, and day students will get a meal at school for free.”

The president further indicated that the policy would also cover agricultural, vocational, and technical institutions at the high school level.

But speaking in an interview with host Chief Jerry Forson on Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM on Monday, 13 February, Mr Asante said: “We voted for a government and we think it will competently administer the country. If the money [were] not there, I don’t think the government would have announced it, so, let us assume that the money will be there.

“From the little I know about financing, I do not think we can sustain it, but I am not in charge and I don’t have all the facts and figures, so let’s hope for the best.”