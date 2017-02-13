Calm Returns To Bimbilla – Police

I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
13 February 2017

By ClassFMonline.com/91.3fm

Calm has been restored to Bimbilla, DCOP Ken Yeboah, Northern Regional Police Commander, has said.

On Thursday 9 February, 10 persons were killed in gunfire exchanges between two rival royal gates while 21 others sustained serious injuries.

A fresh curfew was imposed on the area over the renewed clashes.

Speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM on Monday February 13, DCOP Yeboah said: “As we speak today, calm has been restored in the area but we are still investigating what may have caused the incident.”

“In most parts of Bimbilla, the people have fled to neighbouring towns, but in other areas the people are there going about their normal duties as if nothing happened.”

