2017 MTN Springboard Show Commences In Kumasi

The 10th edition of MTN springboard show for 2017 has commenced in Kumasi Saturday, February 11th.

The 10th edition for second cycle institutions dubbed “Springboard 2017, Agenda 2027” aims at enabling the students in choosing a right career in life, particularly at study curriculum at the tertiary level.

Thousands of students from different secondary schools in the Ashanti region converged at the Calvary Charismatic center to participate the program.

The springboard is a platform that brings together young people from different societies, who are guided by business ideas and business opportunities, to climb their future.

Speaking in an interview, Mr. Eric Nsarkoh from sales and marketing of MTN Ghana urged parents to engage the minds of their wards in choosing their career to enable them fit in the current economic driven force.

The move, Mr. Nsarkor hinted would enable parents to explore the inner capabilities of the children that the parents cannot see.

According to him, students have host of ambitions and opportunities that “they need to be guided by experience people” to enable them make better decision in planning the future.

Most parents, in a way the other tries to influence their wards with specific career seems best for them at the expense of their wards interest.

Adding to this, Mr. Nsarko advised parent to desist from imposing ideas of what children need to study about their future career, and allow them think freely to their options.

He however mentioned that, despite children are vulnerable in taking some critical decisions; they need to be guided by parents, not by insisting on suggestive ideas.