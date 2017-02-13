JOY Turns Painter As NIA Workers Paint Offices From Their Own Pockets

Mr. Jacob Osei Yeboah a.k.a JOY last Saturday, 11 February 2017, changed his profession to a Painter.



Moved by this gargantuan unprecedented gesture by the NIA workers, from the new CEO, Prof. KEN Attafua to the labourer, all joined in cleaning and painting the NIA building.

JOY also learnt that the workers contributed to the buying of the paints, brushes and other accessories from their own pockets.

JOY could not hide his admiration for this exemplary gesture and leadership to imbibing such great sacrifice from government workers. "Change has really come" ,JOY2012 believes is when every patriotic Ghanaian is no more a spectator but participant in building a new Ghana for the future generation.

What surprises JOY was why Prof. KEN Attafuah failed to alert the Media to cover such NEW ATTITUDE from a whole government institution. A new dawn of patriotism is here with us.

By this single attitude, the cost of the paints, labour, refreshments which would have cost the tax payer or NIA NOT LESS THAN GHC 80,000 has been saved.

JOY also gave a donation of GHC 1,000 instantly as his widow's mite to NIA

Ghana needs this kind of innovativeness in order to rescue the economy and improve our lots, JOY maintains.





