Free SHS: Akufo-Addo Must Proceed With Caution – Ablakwa

Former deputy education minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has urged the Akufo-Addo government to proceed with caution as it prepares to roll out its free education policy.

He said although the foundation to the policy was laid by the former Mahama administration, several factors must be considered before the policy is implemented.

“… From what I know working at the ministry and the many surveys by experts I have cited, there is the need to proceed with caution. There are number of reports which I can make reference to in buttressing this point. There are these reports that are critical about how we go about these interventions.

“There is a report that says we should begin to target rather than this wholistic approach in providing free education. I think this is the time to look at those studies dispassionately and objectively, because I think it is a very sensible argument,” the North Tongu MP told Nii Arday on the Morning Starr Monday.

He nonetheless said the numerous secondary school buildings constructed by the NDC administrataton will facilitate the implementation of the policy.

The comment comes on the back of the assurance by the President that his free secondary school education policy will begin in September this year.

“By free SHS, we mean that, in addition to tuition which is already free, there will be no admission fees, no library fees, no science centre fees, no computer lab fees, no examination fees, no utility fees; there will be free textbooks, free boarding and free meals, and day students will get a meal at school for free.

“Free SHS will also cover agricultural, vocational and technical institutions at the high school level. I also want to state clearly again that we have a well-thought out plan that involves the building of new public Senior High Schools and cluster public Senior High Schools, ” the president noted at the 60th anniversary celebration of the Okuapeman School in Akropong Akuapem.