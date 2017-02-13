I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Kenya | 13 February 2017 10:14 CET

Kenya court jails doctors' union officials over strike

By AFP
A nationwide strike involving thousands of doctors and nurses began on December 5 and has left public hospitals closed and patients unable to get basic medical care. By SIMON MAINA (AFP/File)
A nationwide strike involving thousands of doctors and nurses began on December 5 and has left public hospitals closed and patients unable to get basic medical care. By SIMON MAINA (AFP/File)

Nairobi (AFP) - A Kenyan court on Monday jailed seven union officials for a month over a doctors strike that has crippled public hospitals for 10 weeks.

Judge Hellen Wasilwa at Kenya's labour court had handed down suspended sentences to the officials a month ago after they ignored an earlier court order to end the strike.

Jailing them for contempt of court, the judge said they had provided no reason for the punishment to be deferred.

"The applicants have not demonstrated to court any new and compelling issue, or pointed out any mistake or error apparent on the record, or any sufficient cause that would warrant review of the court's order," Wasilwa said.

The seven officials were handcuffed and driven to jail past placard-waving supporters gathered outside the court.

The nationwide strike involving thousands of doctors and nurses began on December 5 and has left public hospitals closed and patients unable to get basic medical care.

Doctors have rejected a government offer of a 40 percent rise saying it falls short of promises made in a 2013 agreement. Staff shortages and a lack of equipment have also failed to be tackled.

Kenyan university lecturers have also been on strike since last month over pay.

The widespread, disruptive industrial action comes months before an August general election in which President Uhuru Kenyatta hopes to win a second term.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Kenya

The gods too are fond of a joke.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img