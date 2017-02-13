200 Missing Cars: The Rest 641 And Matters Arising

..one of the many applications of facebook is the tagging. The tagging is the pinnacle of broadening the audience of opinion posted on facebook wall of any facebook account handle..

That is to say, when a facebook user tags from list of friends into a post on his or her wall, all his or her friends, and mutual friends (those friends that are not directly in the list of facebook friendship) can see the post. I have few friends in the list on my facebook account but l need not worry, all l need to do is targeting people of interest - as far as issues of national discourse is concerned - and tagging will offer me the opportunity to see other facebook handlers' opinion posts even though am not in the midst of the handles lists of friends

This is what one facebook handler, one, Mr. Augustine Agbenaza wrote on his timeline. Though l wrestled with the decision whether l had the right to use his opinion as my basis of analysis of my article but l concluded that once opinions are posted on social media sauf express prohibition, they belong to the public and am going to repeat it here verbatim:

"THE COUNTRY CALLED GHANA. THE GOLD COAST OF YESTER YEARS

This is a country called Ghana, a country that is richly endowed with mineral resources but heavily indebted, a country that has to borrow for every project, big and small . a country that depends on donations to survive, a country in which majority of its people lack access to drinking water and other necessities and yet this is a country where its president acquired more than 800 cars for its use, just think about it. Opulence in the midst of widespread poverty. They claimed to have handed over 641 cars. Add the number that they sold to themselves and the number of cars at the presidency could be worth of 800. What a country. A country of comedy of errors to the egregious proportions! The judgement is yours just look at the tired body of a kayaye in the hot sun and juxtapose that to the opulence of the presidency under John Dramani Mahama. What picture do you see? Oh God Almighty!!! Could you rewire the brain on the heads of our leaders to make them learn to do more with little than to do little of more! We the citizens are exceedingly tired. The yoke is too much for us to carry. We can't bear it anymore."

What a great and very touching opinion, especially the part that makes reference to 'kayaye.' Now kayaye is a local language for head porters, and head porters are synonymous to poverty and despondency of other several folks in the similar situation of kayayes in the section of society of otherwise rich country

The only irony though of Mr. Agbenaza's passionate opinion piece, is what l call "double entendre." In the sense that Mr. Agbenaza can't completely liberate himself from the 'incompetence, rot and the opulence' of Ghanaian leadership, though the above opinion which he wrote was to favour the cause of NPP political party of which he is currently a card bearing member of but his father, Lt. Col. Charles K. Agbenaza (RIP) was Volta regional minister under NDC-Rawlings' administration

And above all else, we can't afford to leave former NPP president John Kufour's rancid corruption rot era out. Also double entendre, currently he is a member of NPP whose leader, Nana Addo, the actual president was part of opulent administration of Kufour. In sum, the current "rot," if traced carefully with levelheaded attention will go back to Kufour's era and will not necessarily exclude Rawlings's. Apparently it was as if Mr. Agbenaza was speaking to himself instead criticizing ex-president Mahama

Nevertheless, if l have to comment on the missing 200 state cars which Mr. Agbenaza aptly observed to be sold to 'themselves' because Sam George, NDC MP for Ningo Prampram constituency has confirmed that indeed the vehicles were sold to NDC presidential staffers

So, NDC statement of leaving 641 seconded by both Mr. Agbenaza and later by Sam Geroge of sold 200 cars, making a total of 841 official cars at the time of John Dramani Mahama's presidency. The number at the surface is absolutely grandiose. Rough analysis why the need or rather the needless number of cars: We will have the few number of MPs who lost their seats, to NPP say 40, the executive branch of government; the president, ministers and their deputies; 60, members of council of state; 40 presidential staffers...well, does everyone working at the presidency including cleaners need a car each, what about the salary s[he] is earning?

There must be soundly constituted committee - of which l exclude Chinery Hesse for being morbidly striken with spirit of perennial opulence - with the rationale with finding answer to my question. l won't need a committee to condemn the sale of state assets, be them houses or cars, to officials both present and past. I condemned immediate past president John Mahama's request to keep government house and definitely will condemn sale of cars

Finally, l must condemn the culture of borrowing as foundation of economic management in Ghana which has brought so much 'widespread' poverty that Mr. Agbenaza had more than passing interest to note. Borrowing only creates breeding ground for neo-colonialist countries to foster

And is a 'good' thing that New Patriotic Party (NPP) has won the election, is now time for us to live the era of economic progress as result of economic prowess of the most touted economic wizard, the Dr. Bawumia. What l don't know is, if the controversial decision to celebrate Ghana@60 with grandeur can also be likened to opulence or wastage!

lt goes without saying, with good economic management hinged on lesser borrowing and fight against corruption or opulence, with the resources at hand, Ghana will be self-sufficient! The new NPP government led by Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr. Bawumia is tasked with responsibility of ensuring just that

Agobodzo, Richard

Contact ; ragobodzo@yahoo.com, or

www.facebook.com/Agobodzo Richard