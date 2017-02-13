Britain's youngest Euromillions winner wants to sue Lotto for 'ruining her life'

Britain’s youngest Euromillions winner has revealed she is planning to sue Lotto claiming landing the jackpot ‘ruined her life’.

Jane Parks, who was 17 when she scooped £1 million, said she sometimes wishes she had never bought her winning ticket.

Now 21, she confessed she’s burdened with the ‘stress’ of being a millionairess.

And people should not be allowed to buy a ticket until they’re 18 years old.

‘At times it feels like winning the lottery has ruined my life,’ she told the Sunday People.

She is reported to be considering suing Camelot, who run the Euromillions.

Park who won the Euromillions in 2013 has splashed out on breast implants, two properties and a chihuahua, but admitted she struggles to find purpose in life.

She said: ‘I thought it would make it ten times better but it’s made it ten times worse. I wish I had no money most days. I say to myself, ‘My life would be so much easier if I hadn’t won.’

‘People look at me and think, ‘I wish I had her lifestyle, I wish I had her money.’ But they don’t realise the extent of my stress.

‘I have material things but apart from that my life is empty. What is my purpose in life?’

Earlier this week, she pleaded not guilty in her home city of Edinburgh to a charge of drink ­driving at a McDonald’s drive-thru. A trial date has been set for next month.

At the time of her win, she was working as an admin temp for £8 an hour and living with her mum in a council flat.

Camelot appointed Jane an advisor to help her manager the money.

But four years on she believes a 17-year-old should not be handed such a huge amount.

‘I’ve read about other lottery ­winners who’ve just blown it all and I can totally see how it can be done. I was stuck in front of a financial adviser who was using words like ­investment bonds. I had no clue what they meant,’ she added.

A Camelot spokesman told the newspaper: ‘We have been in touch with Jane from time to time since her win to ­offer ongoing support. It is always up to the winners as to ­whether they want to take up that support.

‘We will continue to support Jane in any way we can if that is what ­decides she wants.’

Metro.co.uk has approached Camelot for comment.