NPP Bole-Bamboi Congratulates Madam Otiko Afisah Djaba On Her Appointment As Minister For Gender, Children And Social Protection

Permit us to cease this rare opportunity to congratulate you on behalf of the people of Bole-Bamboi on the above subject matter. Indeed, there is no scintilla of doubt, that H.E the President has recognized your hard work, commitment, selflessness and your good will to serve the people of mother Ghana.

We equally would like to use this medium to once again congratulate H.E the President on his unprecedented and landmark electoral victory and to render our invaluable appreciation to him for believing in us and appointing one of our own, madam Otiko Afisah Djaba as the minister for gender, children and social protection.

We commend the majority in parliament for their efforts and standing by Madam Otiko Afisah Djaba most significantly during the tumultuous moments of her ministerial approval after her vetting; we are grateful for this magnanimous gesture.

Madam, as you begin your official duties, remember that it is a herculean task, therefore we will humbly urge you to continue to be firm, truthful, and honest and always stand for the truth and what is right as you clearly demonstrated during the 2016 campaign and during your ministerial vetting. The many women and children are looking up to you, the orphans are looking up to you, victims of domestic violence are looking up to you, the oppressed are looking up to you, the helpless widows are looking up to you, the homeless children are looking up to you, the children in the streets are looking up to you, Bole-Bamboi is looking up to you, and, finally mother Ghana is looking up to you. We believe in you and are proud of you.

Once again, congratulations and let not even the sky be your limit!!

.....Signed.....

Mohammed Shiraz-Deen

0243762334/0206529844

(Deputy Constituency Secretary, NPP Bole-Bamboi)