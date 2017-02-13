JISLAH Financial Services kick-start 2017, align strategies to propel

It was all joy and excitement when Management and Staff of JISLAH Financial Services (JISLAH) were joined by representatives of some of the key clients, shareholders, partners and other stakeholders to honour its annual Kick-Start Breakfast Meeting.

As a key event on the company’s calendar, the day is used to take stock of the company’s operations the previous year. While appreciating the mercies of God, the company acknowledged the support and loyalty of its clients. The function typically ushers in the new business year.

Welcoming guests, Mr. Clement Agyapong, General Manager Operations at JISLAH applauded the company’s clients, partners, and staff for their dedication and loyalty in the 2016 business year.

“JISLAH has for the past 22 years maintained its resolve to be a leading financial solutions provider in terms of Quality, Reliable Service Delivery, Growth, and Profitability,” he said.

“Guided by a mission to offer Excellent Financing and Investment opportunities as well as maximize stakeholders’ interest, we are proud to announce to you that we still retained our membership of GIPC’s Ghana Club 100 as the 46th best performing company in Ghana in 2016 and also received a Silver Award at the 9th Business & Financial Services Excellence Award by the Ministry of Trade and Industry,” he adds.

The event witnessed an inspirational message from renowned Gospel speaker, Bishop Ebenezer Obodai from the Action Chapel International who charged stakeholders of the company including Staff to be truthful and committed to the company’s cause and be guided by God in every deed.

Also present to grace the occasion was Mr. James K. Anaman, a Director & Board Member of JISLAH Financial Services, Mr. Victor Obeng-Adiyiah, Managing Director, Unique Insurance, and Mrs. Sheila Obeng, an Executive Director of JISLAH Financial Services among others.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Emmanuel T. Obeng, Chief Executive of JISLAH Financial Services reported 2016 as a challenging year with the economic downturn and an increasingly hostile business environment, notwithstanding, the company achieved profitability and growth.

He informed that the company had aligned its businesses through the implementation of structural evolution strategies, geared towards achieving a dynamic equilibrium that would enhance growth and profitability in 2017.

Even though external pressure continues, there are still new opportunities to exploit. Businesses should redeploy their energies toward increasing earning power, through enhanced efficiency and reduced expense, to gain profitability and significant market share.

Consequently, the company has augmented its stock of Human capital, to address its growth agenda. On par with other critical business functions, a dynamic Customer Relations Management Team has been set up to provide excellent support for the customer life cycle.

A new addition is the Microlending division that will now cater for microlending, aimed at poverty alleviation, by empowering the financially disenfranchised, through economic emancipation as part of our corporate social responsibility.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com