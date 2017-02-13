Africa Integration

Long time ago Africa was one unit with empires without restriction of movement without boarders, but one day a stranger came to divide us and henceforth we had boundaries. The division took place outside Africa soil, in 1884 when the continent was divided by Europeans into colonial boundaries in Berlin Germany. Our own land that was not having boundaries was created boundaries without any resistance from the landowners. That was is the history of our disintegration and we are now struggling to integrate.

But why are we struggling to reintegrate after the stranger has long go back to his root, to travel from one Africa country to another country is more difficult and very hectic. The reintegration has been in a drawing board since the era of Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana. Even thou west Africa state ECOWAS is half way integrated yet still crossing one country to another is problematic some of the boarders you will encounter immigration officers who are to facility free movement of people turn to beggers, even traveling by air you will still witness immigration officers at the airport not only begging but tasking you and demanding for money is a sad story and disgrace to me sometimes as a traveler.

For as to reintegrate it will and have to start with I and you when we the ordinary citizens are involved then the change we want will happen. Why do we see brothers fight against brothers’ sisters’ fight against mothers. There is also tribal conflict dotted all around Africa tribal war, religious war and political war, how do we integrate with this wars

Yes, that reminds me of the recent Xenophobia in South Africa and Ghana, as you can recall just recently when South Africans were attacking foreigners in the process many fellow Africans souls were lost in the attack.

My research also uncover similar situation in Nigeria when all Ghanaians were asked to live Nigeria and return back Ghana, it is a sad story, and the reason is that they are taking up their job. Infact, in 1983 as I listen to BBC recorded old audio it was sad and people over millions have to live the country just because of bad management of the economy by some group of leaders that resulted in asking immigrant fly out of Nigeria like Usin Bolt running 100M race.

But the recent attack of foreigners in south Africa for a simple reason that they have taken up all their jobs, to me has no basis and is unfortunate, is either you are lazy Africa youth or adult, this is time we Africa youth see our fellow Africa immigrate from any country as business partner either to collaborate or partner to do business or get multinational business ideas rather than attacking them.

In 2015 I did a survey in Ghana concerning the outcry of Nigerians taking Ghanaians retail market, the survey was done in Suame magazine industrial area in Kumasi, in this area spare parts dealers that are Ghanaians were attacking their brothers from Nigeria and some Nigerians store were locked by fellow Ghanaians, during the survey it was uncover that the Nigerians are selling their spare parts at a cheaper rate and the Ghanaians are selling their spare parts at a higher rate, therefore the demand for the Nigerians spare parts and Ghanaians spare parts were not patronizing by Ghanaians.

In Ghana what the Nigerians were doing is to get little profit on an item sold but make many sales to make enough profit that is what I call chop make I chop, whiles Ghanaian dealers sell their spare parts very expensive just a single sale and the make high profit, that is what I call kill him and make profit. Therefore the demand for the Nigerians to leave Ghana, and some of the Nigerians stores were locked, this could have been solved by simply dialog and negations or partnering with each other us brothers and that is the process of Africa integration.

I also did a interviewed seeking to know where Africans will like to travel and I interviewed 100 people from across some Africa countries, the question was “if you are given an opportunity to travel to a country of your choice which country will you go?, to my surprise none of the 100 interviewed chooses Africa, 67% chose United State and 33% chooses Europe. SO based on this research I can conclude that even Africa do not want to travel within Africa why?

In conclusion regional integration start with the ordinary citizenry of Africa, welcome your brother or sister from a different Africa country with a smile as how you having been doing to the Whiteman tourist, pay your fellow Africa with an expatriate salary just like how you hire an expatriate Whiteman that is your role as we move towards regional integration.

Long ago we were been chained and taken across the long salt water to a vegetation to work like horsepower, this has been metamorphosis to US green card lottery that still takes the youth from Africa to US and we are in Africa attacking fellow Africans.

To our political leaders of Africa I do not understand why I need visa to go to South Africa, Zambia, Uganda, Morocco, Angola Kenya etc. while just a visa from Germany embassy I can travel from Ghana to Germany, Germany to France, France to Italy, Italy to Spain and merry go round in Europe. Again with just a visa from US embassy in Ghana I can travel across all the 5o state of US from Washington to Alaska.

African unit, unit for the benefit of our future. As Bob Marley said “one love, one heart let us get together and feel alright” TOGETHER AS ONE.

Ghana proverb “when you remove a single broom and break it, it will break, but when you put it together you can never break it” Unity is Strength

Author Ajene Abongo Mashood Jacob

Young researcher