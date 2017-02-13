Norgbey And Akandoh Must Be Sanctioned And Recalled From Parliament

It is quite obvious that these National Democratic Congress’ Members of Parliament are suffering from an acute bout of mental retardation, and have absolutely no business being seated in the august House. They need to be promptly recalled and replaced by the people who offered them their sacred mandate to go and represent them in our nation’s capital.

I am hereby referring to Messrs. Ernest Henry Norgbey and Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the MPs for Ashaiman, in the Greater-Accra Region, and Juaboso, in the Western Region. Following the confirmation of Ms. Otiko Afisa Djaba, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, whose vetting session was turned into an apology-extortion racket by the minority members of the Parliamentary Appointments Committee (PAC), on behalf of former President John Dramani Mahama, their recently electorally defeated paymaster, the two men decided to take their grievance to the Wood Supreme Court, the very apex court for which Mr. Mahama exhibited his abject contempt by riding roughshod over its ruling in the landmark case of the Montie Trio (See “Supreme Court Asked to Revoke Otiko Djaba’s Appointment” MyJoyOnline.com / Modernghana.com 2/12/17).

The refusal of Ms. Djaba, a Mahama cousin, to apologize to these Mahama lapdogs for calling their former benefactor a “wicked man with the heart of the devil,” in the lead-up to Election 2016, is the real motive behind this frivolous lawsuit by Messrs. Norgbey and Akandoh. However, in the writ that these plaintiffs filed with the Supreme Court on Friday of last week, they would have the Wood Court believe that Ms. Djaba’s appointment had been illegally confirmed because the nominee had either failed or refused to perform her constitutionally mandated National Service, upon her graduation from the University of Development Studies (UDS) some 8 years ago. The defendant has vehemently denied that she had intentionally skipped the obligatory performance of her National Service. Rather, she contends that at the time of her graduation from the UDS, a directive had gone out from the National Service Secretariat exempting all college graduates 40 years old and above from the performance of their National Service.

If this claim has validity, and there is absolutely no reason to believe that it does not, then it well appears to me that the verification of this claim is where these NDC-PAC detractors of Ms. Djaba ought to have commenced their battle, the thorough satisfaction of which ought to have signaled the cessation of the same. More so, when one reckons the fact that just about the same time that her ministerial-nomination confirmation was being gratuitously held up by the NDC’s PAC members, another woman, a Tourism Minister-Designate, who had also reportedly failed to perform her National Service, Mrs. Catherine Afeku, had been literally shooed in by the same Mahama Posse who had been pretending as if Ms. Djaba were an alien who had just landed in the country and the august House from outer-space.

If, indeed, Ms. Djaba can be held in contempt of Section 7 of the Ghana National Service’s Act 426, what makes Mrs. Afeku, who also failed to perform her National Service, upon graduation from college, stand above the law? In practical terms, it is actually these cherry-picking NDC-PAC members who are in clear violation and abject contempt of the law, to think and believe that they have the right to decide who obeys the law and who gets to ride roughshod over the same. Perhaps the most appropriate riposte to these two legislative morons was provided by Mr. Samuel Atta-Akyea, when the legal maven, NPP-MP for Akyem-Abuakwa-South and Minister of Works and Housing queried as follows: “What is more crucial in doing National Service than to be called upon by the President of the Republic to serve your country, in a bid to bettering the welfare of the most vulnerable and neglected in society, to wit, women and children and the elderly?”

If these two also-run NDC-MPs get their lawsuit promptly dismissed, it would be an undeserved slap on the wrist. Rather, they need to be fined heavily for presuming to waste the precious time of the Court. The House’s leaders also need to punish these wayward MPs severely, including the possibility of expulsion, to teach them and their ilk, irrespective of ideological suasion or political stripes, some hard lessons about progressive and constructive leadership.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

February 12, 2017

E-mail: okoampaahoofe@optimum.net