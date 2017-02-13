MP demands national security intervention to stop destruction of farms by illegal miners

Over three kilometers of farmlands and water bodies in the Manso Nkasu and Krofrom towns of the Manso Nkwanta constituency have been destroyed by activities of illegal miners.

The two towns are cocoa growing areas, but the activities of the illegal miners said to be Chinese nationals are impeding the work of the cash crop growers.

The development is said to have destroyed the livelihood of several farmers and is creating tension in the community.

Member of Parliament for Manso Nkwanta he area, Joseph Albert Quarm, told Joy News the National Security Secretariat and the Lands and Natural Resources ministry must intervene immediately to avoid needless confrontation.

Mr. Quarm said he is determined to bring the matter before Parliament.

“For me, I think it is a national call. It is a time where national security should come to our aid in order arrest these perpetrators because the rate at which they are destroying our lands is not the best,” he told Joy New’ Elton John Brobbey.

He said the destruction caused by the farmers happened within two weeks, suggesting that the spate at which the illegal miners were destroying the natural habitat of the two towns spells doom for the country if allowed to persist.

