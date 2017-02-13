Gov't Will Motivate Teachers To Work Hard

President Nana Akufo-Addo has pledged to provide teachers with incentives that will motivate them to work hard.

He has further pledged to reward their hardwork.

According to him, government will collaborate with the various teacher associations to provide for teachers an affordable housing scheme as well as provide them the opportunity to upgrade themselves professionally.

The president made the remarks when he delivered an address on the occasion of the 60th Anniversary Celebration of Okuapeman School in the Eastern region.

The president said: ‘’A well-trained, confident and contented teacher is at the heart of my government’s delivery of quality education. The views of teachers will be sought on education policy, innovation and implementation. Their professional development and needs will be treated with respect and we shall ensure that teachers’ salaries and allowances are paid regularly and on time.

Teacher trainee allowances, as already announced by the Vice President, will be restored in the first budget of the Akufo-Addo presidency scheduled for next month. In addition to these, my administration will also focus on the provision of incentives that will motivate teachers, and reward their hard work in the classroom. Government will collaborate with GNAT, NAGRAT, and other teaching associations to facilitate an affordable housing scheme for teachers. Teachers will be afforded the opportunity to upgrade their qualifications and we aim to make the teaching profession, once again, a proud choice,’’ he added.

He further expressed confidence in the Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh saying, ‘’I am glad to say that Parliament has recently approved, as Minister for Education, a dynamic and energetic person, who is a passionate believer in education being critical to the building of the cohesive and prosperous Ghana on which we have set our eyes. I am confident that he will be an outstanding Minister for Education. He is Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and, under his watch, I have every hope that our educational system will witness a significant enhancement.’’