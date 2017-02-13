Dating A Real Genius: 7 Things A Partner Ought To Understand

I know it sounds quite surprising for me to write an article on this interesting topic. Besides, this relationship article is not theoretical; it is entirely practical, insightful and definite.

Relationship is governed by principles and also rules — the principles are somewhat entrenched, yet the rules are highly subjective.

The relationship of a genius sometimes transcends the frontiers of a normal relationship. You need to be really perceptive to comprehend the dynamics of a genius's relationship.

I am a real genius — most people believe so — and that makes me technically competent to write this very delicate piece. And I would like to help partners in relationships with geniuses to sustain, develop and make their relationships thrive.

Well, I might be in a complicated relationship now, because my so-called girlfriend cannot fathom out why I do what I do in our relationship as a real genius. The preceding statement is largely satirical!

The fact is: geniuses in a relationship hardly think and act like average partners. They abide by a variant set of rules in their own relationships, which mostly harm their love life.

So if you are dating a real genius, you should strive to understand and appreciate their kind of relationship life.

But then, who is a genius? A genius is simply an individual who possesses and demonstrates supreme intellect, usually in a particular field.

Now here are some unusual things partners ought to understan about the geniuses they are in a relationship with.

Remember, they do not hold absolute or universal truths since there are variations.

(1) Okay, a genius is so profound, both in deeds and words. As a partner, you would always judge your genius wrongly if you perceive and respond to his or her statements and actions on a superficial level.

(2) Also, a genius could inevitably snub his or her partner, particularly when they get engrossed in serious intellectual processes. If a partner does not appreciate this, he or she would cause needless troubles.

(3) In fact, a genius in relationship, no matter how freakish they are, needs all respect and a little understanding, not necessarily love or trust. If his or her partner does not truly and constantly respect the genius for how crazy, abnormal and strange the genius is, he or she would be a nonentity to the genius.

(4) Again, a genius would normally try to outsmart his or her partner, in a good or bad way. They usually do this just to test their partners, or even to assess their intelligence.

(5) Most importantly, a genius is not afraid to quit his or her relationship, and they prove that in their ways. You know why? They strongly feel and believe that they would always get the lady or guy of their choice, simply because they are braniacs.

(6) Moreover, some geniuses in a relationship are not really romantic. These folks strangely think romance cannot better their relationships, but rather seriousness.

(7) A genius is mostly seen as arrogant towards his or her lover. Interestingly, many partners are actually ignorant of how the brainpower of their geniuses functions.

Yes, I believe I have been able to enlighten partners dating geniuses. They, therefore, need to live with the revealing lessons learnt.

Source: sirarticle.blogspot.com