I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 13 February 2017 02:42 CET

Road crash claims 8 lives, leaves 21 in critical condition

By MyJoyOnline

Eight people on Saturday lost their lives in a horrific road crash that occurred at Ewusie Joe in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.

The crash also left 21 people in critical condition according to Superintendent Richard Appiah, the Regional Director of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD).

He told the Ghana News Agency in a telephone interview that the road crash involved two passenger vehicles: a Toyota bus with registration number WR 1955-09 and a Nissan Urvan car with registration number CR 894-15.

Supt. Appiah said the Toyota bus, which was heading towards Agona Nkwanta from Takoradi, collided head-on with the Nissan Urvan car from Agona Nkwanta in an attempt to overtake some oncoming vehicles.

He revealed that the total number of passengers in the two vehicles stood at 29, adding that the bodies of the eight deceased persons, as well as the injured, had been transported to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

General News

"Poverty is not a crime,be proud of what ever you have."
By: Kpieni
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img