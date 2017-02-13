President Akufo-Addo, NPP Not Fair To Persons With Disabilities—PromoAfrica

The disability movement in Ghana has expressed their anger and disappointment on President Akufo Addo for failing to fulfill his promises he made to them during the 2016 general elections as contain in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) manifesto.

This was made known in a a press statement issues by The Network of journalists for the Promotion of the Rights Persons with Disabilities in Africa, (PROMOAFRICA) today, 13th February 2017 and signed by its President, Mr. Seth Amoah Kwaku Addi, stating that “disability movement in Ghana wish to express its alter disappointment in the government of New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for failing to fulfilled his manifesto promise of giving fair representation to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in his government”.

The statement further laments, “PROMOAFRICA is deeply worried, following the exclusion of PWDs from the list of ministerial nominees that have been vetted and swear-in by the President without single PWDs as cabinet or substantive minister”.

“So far, some appointments have been made to occupy positions in the seat of government, while new ministries have also been created in line with the development agenda of the current government”.

PromoAfrica, made up of journalists with the interest in championing the cause of persons with disabilities in Africa with a membership of one hundred and five (105) media personnel working in 100 media houses across Ghana, both in the print and electronic media.

The Network was formed by the Africa Decade Secretariat of Persons with Disabilities in Dakar-Senegal on the 24th of April 2008 by journalists attending a training workshop on the “UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the New Terminology Guide”. Locally it was launched on the 23rd June 2008 by the current Chief of Staff, Mrs. Frema Opare.

The statement said President Akufo Addo has eroded the gains Ghana has been able to achieve and displayed to the international communities in the area of ability, competence and capabilities of Persons with disabilities in Ghana.

According to the statement, PROMOAFRICA have a firm believe that, there are very educated and competent PWDs who are members of the NPP who have the capacity to handle political positions.

“During the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, there was one minister of state, so we expect that the NPP should, at least, maintain or improve upon that in line with its promise on page 125 of its manifesto for 2016”.

The statement added that “the continuous sidelining of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) on political appointments by present and previous NPP governments creates favorable environment for social exclusion and participation in the development process of the country” .

“Poverty is not simply the lack of income; it is a denial of the fundamental freedom and opportunity to develop as a human being. The elimination of poverty lies, in large measure, in the creation of a just society in which all citizens have equal opportunity to develop their full potential”.

“It is our vivid believes that, when PWDs were given political appointments that they would be able to influence policy decisions that would better the lots of disabled persons in Ghana”.