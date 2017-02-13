No, I Will Continue To Squall And Scold Over Corrupt Practices

There is no denying or hiding the fact that I have subjective fit with the ethos and organisational culture of the NPP Party.

I also consider myself as a human rights ideologue and an exponent of the right to development.

And what is more, I cannot stand individuals who prefer to indulge in corrupt practices. This is because corruption violates the inalienable human rights of citizens.

“Corruption also strikes at the heart of democracy by corroding rule of law, democratic institutions and public trust in leaders.

“For the poor, women and minorities, corruption means even less access to jobs, justice or any fair and equal opportunity” (UNDP 2016).

It is worth mentioning that it was due to the negative effects of corruption on society that the UN General Assembly recognized that an effective international legal instrument against corruption, independent of the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (resolution 55/25, annex I) was desirable (UN 2000).

Subsequently, the international community adopted the UN Convention against Corruption in 2003 and came into force in 2005.

Actually the UN Convention against Corruption is the first meaningful universal instrument enacted to prevent and combat corruption with a view to networking and building on a broad international consensus.

"When public money is stolen for private gain, it means fewer resources to build schools, hospitals, roads and water treatment facilities.

“When foreign aid is diverted into private bank accounts, major infrastructure projects come to a halt.

“Corruption enables fake or substandard medicines to be dumped on the market, and hazardous waste to be dumped in landfill sites and in oceans. The vulnerable suffer first and worst (Ban Ki-moon, 2009)."

Apparently, my little knowledge on the negative impact of corruption on society as a whole has been motivating my relentless writings against the canker.

Unfortunately, however, I have been incurring the wrath of the brassbound party loyalists of the NDC for scolding the NDC government on its failure to circumscribe the rampant sleaze and corruption.

Indeed, I have been facing avalanche of criticisms, both fairly and unfairly, for condemning what I view as a violation against Ghanaians inalienable human rights and the right to development.

I must admit, however, the criticisms, like those I have decided to produce here for your kind attention, actually did not dissuade me, but they rather renewed my long held conviction to persevere regardless.

Author: KA-Date: 2016-11-16

Comment to: Circle Interchange is the fruit from your sweat, not Mahama’s

“It is your partisanship that spoils anything you write to this forum. You intentionally forget that BOTH major parties are using the same or similar means to deceive the populace including your family whose remittances you've vowed to cut if Mahama wins (whether they vote for him or not).

“I can't understand how you look at things to see the major differences between the parties that you're telling us exist.

“Makes me think you stand to gain something personal from an Akufo-Addo victory that is currently being denied you. Good for you.

“Some of us don't care a hoot if it is akufo-addo or Mahama.”

Author: Sam-Date: 2016-11-16

Comment to: Badu confused by your partisanship

“You are absolutely right. K Badu, will probably get heart attack when Akufo Addo loses for the third time. I mean, this guy has written so much crap within the last three months.”

In fact, there are hundreds of criticisms from discussants, but time and space won’t allow me to delineate a large portion at this juncture.

But all that I will say is that most discussants misunderstood my intentions. I was actually registering my arousing disgust over the widespread sleaze and corruption.

Let me however stress that I will continue to speak and write against all forms of corruption regardless of which political party in power.

Verily, I can hardly stand people who dabble in bribery and corruption, simply because such individuals are human rights abusers.

How could I stand aside and watch while the conspiratorial cabals are gleefully embezzling our scarce resources?

How could I keep my silence when create, loot and share cabals could decide to dole out a staggering GH51.2 million dubious judgement debt to an individual who had no entitlement?

No, I cannot keep mute about the undeserving $30 million judgement debt payment to the Waterville, the dubious $25 million to ISOFOTON, and a lot more reported to be totalling a staggering GH800 million.

How could any bona fide Ghanaian keep quiet and forgive the alleged wrong doers in the corruption scandals such as SUBA, SADA, GYEEDA, Brazil World Cup, Bus Branding and many others?

It should be a grave concern to all patriotic Ghanaians on how individuals can form an alliance, with a view to creating, looting and sharing gargantuan sums of money they are not entitled.

K. Badu, UK.