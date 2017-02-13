Ghana @60 Sponsored, Uncensored, Transparent, & Profitable

For the doomsday prophets, invaluable societal gossipers, and PHD (Pull Him Down) certified ignorami, let it be told, here and now, that the “Ghana @60” celebrations would be a feisty show of our colourful history. A cultural and traditional celebration of the mighty sons of this country who fought for and died for our emancipation and whose souls were unjustly thrown into turmoil since the rise and fall of the NDC.

In comparison to the inauguration of the Circle(Dubai) interchange that cost a whopping amount in excess of 13 million Ghana Cedis, Ghana @60 is a project worth every pesewa put into it.

In comparison to the inflated Ghana Embassy wall that cost a whopping $650,000 USD equivalent to GHs2.8 million Ghana Cedis (two million and eight hundred thousand cedis), the Ghana @60 is so justifiable.

In comparison to the GHS790 million Ghana Cedis given to Ghana for the rehabilitation of the Accra drainage system, which was not done, that Oko Vanderpuye could not account for, it is laudable.

In comparison to the disbursement of millions of Ghana Cedis for the construction of a hospital at Salaga, which was never built, Ghana @60 is an opportunity to show the nation how a celebration can reel in profits rather than losses and shame.

In comparison to the large amounts spent on the 59th independence celebrations that brought us international disgrace, which the NDC would smartly shut their beaks about, the Ghana @60 is worth every detail and every effort. In comparison to the NDC’s GHs50 million budget for this celebration that they thought they were going to retain power to carry on with, President Akufo-Addo’s GHs20 million sounds like peanuts.

But the NDC’s budget would have gone to people’s pockets and resulted in an international embarrassment as usual of them, unlike this one that will bring back dignity to the defaced Ghanaian. More so, the sponsors would have channeled their moneys unknowingly to the private bank accounts of monsters in high offices, if the NDC were retained in Power. However, with the impending celebration, the budget is catered for by sponsors and not government, so the Ghanaian purse is safe. That is how to do business!

After all, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is on a mission of “Making Ghana Great Again”. After all, we fought the battle of David and Goliath, and good won over evil. After all, Ghana triumphed over her destroyers, and she is on a self-healing mission. After all, our elderly stood firm in spite of their frailty to vote the “Short Man” with the enigmatic Powers of Holy Ordinance given him to fight the inimical enemies of progress and unity.

Now, the GHs20 million that will be spent on the Ghana @60 celebrations would bring in dividends. I expect a complete reimbursement of these funds and profits of over one hundred percent. His Excellency the President did not choose stomach conscious goons to head the celebrations committee.

The people involved are ethical, honest, and professional. Should anyone be caught in an act that would put the President’s name into disrepute, the full rigors of the law will be applied to deal with them.

This is a no-nonsense government that will not foster the kind of rot (sikadie, katse hy3 ne mproy3 kankan dwirim), and that is a constant. We have said over and over again that this is the time to show the small boys of the NDC who are raving and ranting doing the bidding of nation wreckers and unpatriotic blasphemers that governance is not for small boys.

We shall show the babies with sharp teeth that their machinations in Parliament will never wash, and we shall show them that His Excellency the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has the Midas Touch with everything and anything that concerns our great nation. With this government, Ghana is set for a record turnaround just like candidate Akufo-Addo beat candidate John Mahama at the polls in the apocalyptic clash of the Titans!!!