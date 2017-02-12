Re: “V/R Konkomba Youth Attacks Fulani Herdsmen; Several Houses Burnt”

On the 9th of February, 2017, I read a news item written by one Mr. Korsi Senyo and published by Awake Africa online news portal with the above heading which I was not happy.

Media plays an important role in national development by bringing out hidden issues to public domain for prompt action, Awake Africa is one of the news portal I visit almost every day to read the news items but when I came across this story headline I was so disappointed in a way the author featured the story, on the ethical sense, this heading should have been put in a better way to still serve as a suspense to the reader but it rather looks like the writer is being ethnically biased here, for example how does he know that the youth who attacked the Fulanis were only Konkombas since there are other ethnic groups in Banda? Let’s look at the meaning this story headline conveys out: First of all, the name Konkomba is an ethnic group whose people are spread across Ghana and Togo, they are found in the Northern,Volta,Brong Ahafo,Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions; the Konkomba ethnic group is divided into several tribes such as Bigbem,Bichabob,Bikoomb,Nankpatiib,Bimonkpem,Binaloklb,etc within these tribes we have clans, so when the story talks about “Konkomba youth attacking Fulani Herdsmen” the meaning it carries across is generic, referring to all Konkomba Youth including me who is a konkomba man, meanwhile I am seated somewhere without any knowledge of this attack in Banda.

Again,the story goes on to report that “Some irate youth of Konkomba Tribe from Banda”does this writer bend on betraying the Konkomba Ethnic Group or what is he after in that statement? In the write up, the term “a konkomba man” was used as the identity of the culprit, the question is, why not his name but rather referring to his ethnicity, is that a proper way of identifying someone?.

I wish to state and to suggest to the media houses and the media personnel to be unbiased in their reportage and not to defame or paint any ethnic group black by their reportage. There have been several cases of these Fulani herdsmen activities across the country and normally the stories are not generalized this way to portray some ethnic group as wrong. For example, when the issue of Fulani and Agogo people broke up, the media never repoterd that “Ashantis in Agogo and Fulanis Attack each other” or when the Chieftaincy conflict broke up in Bimbilla no one reported that “Nanumbas were fighting” the name of the town Bimbilla was used, so I cannot fathom why Awake Africa decided to put much emphasis on the generalized name” konkomba”

This story should have been captured in a better way as : V/R:Banda Youth and Fulani Herdmen Clash” or “Banda Youth Clashes with Fulani Herdsmen” and try to get the names of the people who started the fight, this will still carry your message to the desired destination than what has been published.

I am by this praying that Awake Africa news portal should re-frame their story so as not to betray the entire Konkomba ethnic group as partaking in the attack, it is time to deal with people individually and not collectively as done unless of course there is a hidden agenda on the part of the reporter on Konkombas. There is no doubt that your grass root representation is a laudable idea but your correspondence need some level of circumspection in their reportage in order to make us patronize your news network as an independent body.

Below is a link for the Publication of the story by awakeafrica.com by Korsi Senyo

http://awakeafrica.com/vr-kokomba-youth-attacks-fulani-herdsmen-s-houses-burnt/everal .

By: Abraham Njonaan Nlenkiba

Chamba-Bimbilla

njokiham@gmail.com