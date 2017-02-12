US Muslim Ban

Like all incoming presidents, Donald Trump has inherited the mess of previous presidential administrations. Arguably the biggest mess is that of the US led ‘global war on terror,’ which was begun by George W. Bush and continued under the Obama administration, notwithstanding promises to the contrary by Obama.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to halt all refugees to the US for 120 days and to indefinitely ban refugees from Syria until “extreme vetting” measures could be put in place. It also limits VISA issuance to individuals from six other predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Syria, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Despite its supposed fight against terrorism and terrorist groups such as Al Qaeda the reason this war on terror was purportedly initiated in the first place it is now known that the US has been supporting certain terrorists groups in countries like Syria, Iraq and Libya.

While the US has long claimed to be opposed to Islamic extremism and Islamic terrorism, it has been directly or indirectly fostering it in the Middle East for decades. For everyday people in the US, this might be confusing. Why would a secular country that claims to be opposed to radical Islam and Islamic terrorism actually support these things? Because it serves its political, economic and geological interests, that’s why.

Previous US administrations have actually promoted terrorism and Islamic extremism in the Middle East while targeting secular Muslim leaders, such as Iraq’s Saddam Hussein, Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi and, presently, Syria’s Bashar al-Assad. The same is true of Lebanon, a secular mixed-religion country that has suffered decades of western meddling and sectarian destabilization tactics. Part of the reason these secular countries and their governments are targeted is that they do not comply with the US’ (and Israel’s) imperial agenda and policies in the region. Rather than supporting moderate, “modern” and secular Middle Eastern states, the US has hitherto declared war on them while allying with the most backward and extremist countries in the region, such as Saudi Arabia.

When the US (and its western and Middle Eastern allies) fund and support Islamic extremists and violent terrorist groups against these countries, there are people internally that will opportunistically join forces with them, either as paid mercenaries or for ‘ideological’ reasons or other personal or political reasons. Many join the terrorist groups and kill and plunder alongside them, as has happened in Syria, Iraq and Libya. These are not the type of people any population would want to welcome as refugees and immigrants. Yet, without strict vetting practices, it is possible that such individuals can enter countries like the US under the pretense of seeking refuge or asylum.

This becomes more likely as terrorist fighters lose ground and are forced to retreat, as they currently are in Syria. With the many terrorist groups in Syria presently being defeated by Syrian and Russian forces, one can imagine that thousands will be frantic and eager to evade capture and escape the country. One way to do this is to leave the country as a refugee and head for the west, especially to sympathetic countries like the US, which were indirectly funding and arming these groups (until very recently) in the first place!

The seven Muslim-majority countries targeted by the executive action are the states which have suffered the most from Washington’s assertive foreign policy. Due to WikiLeaks disclosures it is no longer secret that the Obama administration played a substantial role in fanning the flames of unrest in Syria. The White House was well-aware that al-Qaeda in Iraq (AQI), the Muslim Brotherhood and Salafists have been the major driving force behind the Syrian insurgency since the beginning of the conflict in 2011.

The US-led NATO invasions of Iraq and Libya in 2003 and 2011, respectively, inflicted tremendous damage to the population of the countries and created a power vacuum immediately filled by radical Islamists.

Meanwhile, the story of the US-backed Saudi coalition’s bombardment of Yemen still remains largely neglected. However, it is well documented that Washington has helped Saudi Arabia to fight against the Yemeni Shiite minority from the very beginning of the conflict in 2015, providing military intelligence to Riyadh and refueling Saudi fighting jets. In January US special forces operatives carried out a raid in central Yemen, targeting the house of a suspected leader of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP). One American soldier was killed and several were wounded. The U.S. commandos killed anyone in sight and bombed the shit out of any nearby structure. According to Yemeni sources between 30 and 57 Yemenis were killed including eight women and eight children. The U.S. military claimed, as it always does, that no civilians were hurt in the raid.

Furthermore, the US foreign policy establishment has also had a hand in Sudan‘s secession back in the 1990s and in the early 2000s. Citing a Congressional Research Service report, Rebecca Hamilton of the Atlantic chronicled in 2011 that Washington threw its weight behind the southern rebels to undermine the country’s government and eventually divide the state.

As for Somalia, the White House has long waged covert operations in the country as part of its so-called war on terror.”The Somalia campaign is a blueprint for warfare that President Obama has embraced and will pass along to his successor. It is a model the United States now employs across the Middle East and North Africa – from Syria to Libya,” The New York Times reported in October 2016.

Needless to say that Iran had repeatedly become again the focus of Washington’s attention. Some days ago in an extraordinarily bellicose statement, US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn accused Iran of “destabilising behaviour across the Middle East” and warned, “As of today we are officially putting Iran on notice.” He denounced Tehran for carrying out a ballistic missile test on Sunday and accused the Iranian regime, without any substantiation, of responsibility for an attack on a Saudi Arabian warship by Houthi rebels in Yemen. Speaking last March at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Trump declared: “My No.1 priority is to dismantle the disastrous deal with Iran. This deal is catastrophic for America, for Israel, and for the whole Middle East.” He vowed to halt Iran’s missile program, claiming it threatened Israel, Europe and the United States. “We are not going to let that happen,” Trump stated.

Israel, Washington’s closest ally in the Middle East, is armed to the teeth with the aid and assistance of the United States, and has built its own substantial nuclear arsenal. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who bitterly opposed the 2015 nuclear agreement, immediately condemned the Iranian missile test. He said he would press the Trump administration to renew economic sanctions on Tehran when he visits Washington this month.

Overall, to summarize the main points above, under previous US administrations murdering lunatics were propped up in the Middle East, including in Syria as part of a US-led effort to oust Bashar al-Assad and completely destabilize that secular Muslim country. Now that this mission has failed, it is not unlikely that some of these murderous US cronies/terrorists could end up in the US as supposed refugees. This is a situation that would benefit no one; and makes a vetting process necessary.

While Trump’s sweeping executive order is likely to create serious upheaval and uncertainly for refugees and migrants already en route, it is borne of an even greater mess and chaos begun by previous administrations and their radicalization and destabilization campaigns in secular countries in the Middle East. In order to understand the current situation, one must have a critical understanding of that larger context.