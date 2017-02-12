Andaban's Folder.: Nana is ironically competent.

Just some few days into political power of the npp, we cannot count the many incidents of illegalities, inconsistencies and incompetencies. Prior to the 2016 elections, the npp had been competent and consistent on one main thing that the NDC lacks the wherewithal to manage the economy even at a time the nation had experienced a significant growth in all sectors of the economy. They also said the NDC do not read and do not understand basic economics and twisted the economy debate to their advantage.

I would have expected that a change of government especially with the npp being in power, all our economic challenges would have disappeared. What we are hearing from them is their competent and consistent blames on the erstwhile NDC government on many accounts. They have carried all their ugly excruciating noise of accusations, propaganda and unwarranted blame game into governance.

With their(NPP) self trumpeting experience, one would have expected Nana to tell his boys to now stop the blame game and demonstrate the competence which many are yet to see any sign amongst them. Already, we have heard the clear incompetent postures of some of the appointees before the vetting committee. For instance, the finance minister Ken Ofori, promises this nation that he is bringing into the country, foreign experts to manage the economy. Could this be competence?

Surprisingly, almost everything this NPP government is doing, is plagiarized except the unprecedented creation of non existing ministries to prosecute the parties agenda of job for the boys.

What is becoming annoying and embarrassing is how they wickedly put aside the very constitution that elected them and act as if they are a military autocrats in some undemocratic nation. You are dismissing innocent public and civil servants who are neither politicians nor earned their jobs through politics, just to find work for party boys. That is a barbaric, uncivilized, illegal and lazy approach to job creation for the npp youth. We don't have an NPP Ghana. Ghana is for all of us and Nana indeed hypocritically promised Ghanaians that he would be a president to all, in that plagiarized inaugural speech. Has Nana forgotten too soon? After all, it was a plagiarized speech!

You need to know that governance is a serious business and you cannot continue this excessive deception and expect all Ghanaians to support you!!

I cannot support you to sack others to employ your favourites when you did promised every willing citizen a job. Such double standard and hypocrisy really make some people say "politics is a dirty game".

You spoke against opulence and unnecessary expenditure yet you line up a thirty man political squad to plan ghana@60 anniversary of which twenty million Ghana cedis is going to be spent. Can any broken economy finance such an event with that gargantuan amount? Monitoring from every corner, you are overly incompetent and dishonest.

Ghanaians have started learning lessons from your political demeanor. Stop the sleeping and sit for the job and don't send this country into a military junta!!

*All that glitters is not gold*.

Denis Andaban.

denisandaban@gmail.com

Source: denisandabanblog.blogspot.com