Tension Mounts In Tema Over MCE List

There is seeming tension among the NPP in Tema and Ashaiman Metropolis as prospective candidates who have applied for the position of MMDCE'S on saturday trooped to the NPP Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Ishmael Ashitey's residence to ensure their names makes it into the final list to be sent to the national executives.

According to some of the prospective candidates who trooped the residence of the Regional Chairman who doubles as the Regional Minister nominee, their decision to visit the house was informed about the fact that they have gotten hint that some last minute changes are being done to the list submitted.

According to them Mr Ashitey has exhibited total bias in the selection of candidates since he is seen to be planting his own candidates in almost all the areas in the region hence the need to go to his house upon hearing of a last minute sorting that was happening at his residence on Saturday.

"We decided to go to his house to ensure our names are not removed because the information we have heard is that there is an attempt to replace some qualified names with favorites of the regional Minister's. Any attempt to do such thing shall be fiercely opposed. The regional Minister since this process begun has exhibited total bias in the selection process by planting his favorites and thereby preventing some of us not on his list from getting vital information regarding the top job at the Assembly"

Meanwhile, an alleged letter purported to be coming from the Tema Traditional Council seeking to project one candidate who is the favourite of the regional Minister is scheduled to be delivered to the national executives and the local government ministry and the presidency on Monday.

This has also infuriated some of the prospective candidates in Tema who have vowed to oppose the imposition of candidate on them by Mr. Ashitey and his cohorts.

The prospective candidates accused Mr Ashitey of grossly interfering in the process and refusing to allow a leveled playing field for all candidates who have applied for the top job in the Assembly.

Mr Ashitey is accused of also trying to fix his co executives at the regional level at some Municipal and Metropolitan Assemblies which includes Tema, Ashiman and AMA.

At Ashaiman some coordinators of the NPP together with some polling agents have warned that they will oppose the removal of qualified candidates from the list.

"If Mr. Ashitey is fighting to include the name of his first vice chairman in the race despite all odds, then he dare not remove the name of any constituency executive member or any other qualified member of the party from the constituency who has also equally worked and suffered for the party from the list. We know those who worked hard for the party so he cannot come and impose any one on us" they stated

Meanwhile the Tema East constituency chairman of the NPP, Ofoe Teye has called on the national executives to call the Greater Accra regional chairman of the party to order as his actions are those that would create total chaos if not checked.

Mr Teye accused Mr Ashitey of planting a non-party person as government appointee at the Tema Metropolitan Assembly. This he said shall be fiercely opposed until such appointment is revoked.

He has therefore asked the party hierarchy to investigate the incident and immediately come out with its verdict by revoking the appointment since it will not augur well for the party.

Meanwhile 13 persons are so far vying for the MCE position in the Tema Metropolis whilst eleven persons are seeking to occupy that of Ashaiman.

When contacted, Mr Ashitey denied interfering in the process but said candidates shall be selected based on merit.

"I am unaware of any letter from the traditional council and I am also not supporting any particular candidates; however candidates shall be selected based on their competence, loyalty and dedication to the party coupled to their ability to deliver"