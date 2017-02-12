Wasu Endorses Mr. Andrews Gyan As Amenfi East Dce

The Leadership of Wassa Amenfi Students Union, WASU have unanimously endorsed the candidature of Andrews Gyan against his contenders in the contest for the District Chief Executive in the Amenfi East District of the western region.

WASU made this declaration at the closing ceremony of its 24th biennial stakeholders conference in Accra yesterday. "We are of firm conviction that the latter posses Lot of experience in the area of Leadership, entrepreneurialship and marketing

The resolution reached by the union is further entrenched by his valuable and unparallelel experience in the area of Leadership.

As a successful manager of KADENIS Company Ltd, Andrews Gyan holds to his credit, diversity of leadership experience beneficial to Chief Executive position which requires wide range of experiences.

His academic credentials indeed requires a book to tell, Mr Andrews Gyan is currently offering an MBA in Total Quality Management (TQM) at University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Bachelor of Business administration, UPSA, Diploma in Leadership and Entrepreneurialship from the University of Connecticut in USA, Certificate in Software Programming.

He has contributed his quota earnestly to the fortunes of New Patriotic Party over the years and his immense support to the Party at the constituency, regional and national level cannot be left unmentioned. He is endowed with quality leadership skills and it is no doubt that he has performed successfully anytime offered a leadership role in all circles.

A one time Financial Controller of IPS, Tescon President of UPSA, 2012/2013 NUGS President, Member of NPP National Youth Wing Students Committee, Member of NPP Transport Committee 2016, 2016 Western Region Campaign team member, Amenfi East campaign member for election 2016, Polling agent election 2008, Polling agent election 2012 and polling agent election 2016.

We are by this communiqué urging the delegates to give him the nod to serve Amenfi East as their District Chief Executive and Amenfi East will never be the same.

We will do a great disservice to Amenfiman if we don't grant this noble, honest, humble, selfless, hardworking, God fearing, unifier, matured and experience personality to move Amenfi East to a greater height in the field of health, education, agriculture and trade.

..............Signed............

Papa Blay

PRESIDENT

(0275770400)

Dennis Mensah

DIRECTOR of PROGRAMS

Bismark Amaniampong

GENERAL SECRETARY