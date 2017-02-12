Ignore enstoolment of 'imposter' Nii Tackie Obli II - Office of Ga Mantse

The controversy over the Ga paramountcy is not going away anytime soon as Office of the Ga Mantse has prevailed on the general public to ignore the enstoolment of another Ga Mantse.

The Ga Mantse's Palace describes the new enstoolment of Nii Tackie Obli II saying as fraudulent, calling him an imposter.

In a letter addressed to Joy News signed by the Ga Paramount Stool Dsasetse, Nii Yaotey Otoga II, states "We wish to state clearly that, the purported Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Obli II is an imposter, and so also is Dr Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II both of whom should be treated with contempt as their motive and aim together with their cohorts is to create unrest, panic and mayhem in the Ga State."

The Ga king makers, Abolapiam installed Nii Tackie Obli II last Saturday as the new Ga Mantse, a move they hope will resolve the chieftaincy impasse that has lingered on for the past two decades.

The installation of Nii Tackie Obli II brought to four the total number of claimants to the stool.

The Kingmakers say it is the turn of the Abolapiam We to install a Ga Mantse. The Shia Ts3 [owner of the house] of Abolapiam, Nii Okang Osiahene IV said they have had to intervene due to the troubles that have attended the installation of chiefs.

He expressed disappointment at what he said is the greed and selfishness that have attended the installation of chiefs in the Ga State.

The installation of Nii Obli II follows a near deadly induction ceremony some weeks ago. An attempt to induct one of the claimants Nii Adama Latse as the president of the Ga Traditional Council was fiercely resisted as factions clashed at the Ga Palace.

The president of the Ga Traditional Council is the highest position reserved for the Ga Mantse.

However, Nii Otoga II said,"the installation of a Ga Mantse involves a number of customary processes led by the Ga Dzasetse and his Dsase and includes also the Nai Wulomo, Sakumo Wulomo, the Asere Mantse and some principal elders which process none of the two mentioned above have gone through."

The Office of the Ga Mantse is, therefore, calling on the media to be circumspect in its reportage on matters relating to the Ga Paramount Stool.

They ask that the media must cross check its facts with them at the North Kaneshie Palace.

Below is the letter;

The attention of the Office of the Ga Paramount Stool Dsase has been drawn to a publication in the Daily Graphic of Monday, February 6, 2017 about the purported installation of another Ga Mantse by name Nii Tacjie Obli II.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Ga Paramount Stool Dsase wish to inform the general public that there is a substantive Ga Mantse in the person of Boni Tackie Adama Latse II enstooled on June 11, 2011, and his name entered into the National Register of Chiefs on April, 24, 2015 by the National House of Chiefs as mandated by Article 270 (3) of the 1992 Constitution and the Chieftaincy Act 2008 (Act 759) Section 60 (1).

We wish to state clearly that, the purported Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Obli II is an imposter, and so also is Dr Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II both of whom should be treated with contempt as their motive and aim together with their cohorts is to create unrest, panic and mayhem in the Ga State.

The installation of a Ga Mantse involves a number of customary processes led by the Ga Dzasetse and his Dsase and includes also the Nai Wulomo, Sakumo Wulomo, the Asere Mantse and some principal elders which process none of the two mentioned above have gone through.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim