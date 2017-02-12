Bimbilla schools closed down over clashes

Students of the Bimbilla Senior High School and all elementary schools have been asked to stay home following the renewed chieftaincy clashes that claimed 10 lives on Thursday and left many homes burnt.

Although more police and military personnel have been deployed to the township to help restore and maintain calm, some residents have fled the community for their safety.

Speaking to Citi News, a worried parent, Mohammed Hafiz said the decision to allow the children stay home from school for a week was a call in the right direction.

“The schools have closed down because nobody knows who is likely to be the next stray bullet casualty and the children are not safe in the school. This is because bullets are going helter skelter around and people are running with guns and shooting indiscriminately.”

“The schools are also at the heart of the town and not the outskirt. It is the life of the child that matters before the education. Even psychologically, the environment is not a good learning environment. If a child is in class and thinking of bullets and gunshots, I don't think that child will be able to learn well,” she added.

Residents flee Bimbilla

More residents are fleeing the Bimbilla township in the Northern Region over the recent clashes that left 10 people dead.

One of the residents told Citi News that although they are hoping for the situation to normalize leaving the town is currently a safest option.

“The rumours that we are hearing idthat the place is not safe, people still are not ready for peace so those of us who are not natives we thought it wise to go and hide for a while before coming back. We are hoping for things to normalize but the information we are gathering is not good. What we are hearing is that the two factions want to clash again,” he added.

A woman who spoke to Citi News said “I'm leaving for my safety because my family people have been calling me to come home that is why I'm taking that decision.”

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Mohammed Alabira Aminu/citifmonline.com/Ghana

