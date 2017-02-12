Ecobank Ghana donates ¢600,000 equipment to health and educational institutions

Ecobank Ghana has donated a variety of equipment worth GHC600 to some health and educational institutions across the country over the weekend.

This according to the company forms part of its activities to mark this year’s “Ecobank Day” a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative by the bank to help address the infrastructure and logistical challenges faced by these institutions.

Among the beneficiaries was the Maternity Department of the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital which was presented with items such as incubators, delivery beds, ultra-modern sound machines among others.

Speaking with JOYBUSINESS Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, Dan Sackey said he is confident the equipment would complement efforts by government to reduce maternal death through the use of ICT.

Besides the donation, Ecobank Staff members also embarked on clean-up exercises at various beneficial institutions.

Dan Sackey explained that the theme for the celebration, 'Promoting ICT Education and Improving Maternal Health Care in Africa' was chosen because they believe that digitization, technological advancement, industrialization and the development of the world’s economy thrive on knowledge which is acquired through education.

"Our focus on ICT is attributed to the wide knowledge gap in basic schools across Africa,” he added.

On his part, Dr. Nelson Damale, an Obstetrician in charge of the Maternity department called for more of such initiatives to save the frequent maternal deaths in the country.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com| Ebenezer Sabutey |Joy Business