GHS20m for Ghana@60 not outrageous- GUTA

Some private sector business associations have rebuffed assertions that the estimated cost for Ghana's 60th anniversary celebration is outrageous.

According to them, the estimated GHS2o million is enough for the country to celebrate its 60th anniversary, even though details of the expenditure must be published.

Speaking to Citi Business News, the President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Barima Dr. Ofori Ameyaw said what is prudent is accountability in expending the funds.

“In every project there are always estimates, so I will describe this one also as an estimated budget. In Ghana if you are talking about 20million Ghana cedis budget for our 60 years celebration, well I'll say it's good although we don't know actually what will go into the activities, ” he said.

Dr. Ameyaw observed that a lot of preparatory works will go into the celebration, hence adequate funds needed to implement the event.

“You need to do a lot of underground work; you need to do a lot of organizational work before you can succeed in some of these things and yet all these things come at a cost. So for me I don't see that 20 million as any big money.” he stated.

He reiterated that the cost should be accepted by Ghanaians especially as the new government is outlining measures to cut down spending.

“You need budget that will make everything successful and I believe at the end of the day we are looking for its success. So if this is the cost we will need to make it work then so be it. After all, it's not an outrageous sum.”

–

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana.