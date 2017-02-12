2 Arrested On Suspicion Of Human Parts Possession

Two people are in the custody of the Suhum District Police Command on suspicion of possessing items suspected to be human parts.

The two were arrested at Densuso a suburb of the Suhum Municipality in the Eastern region upon a tip off.

Akakpo Kwame, 26, and Daniel Larbi,18, allegedly went to a fetish priest at Densuso to sell the human parts, which according to reports looked like a bone of the hand.

However, the priest called to inform the police about the two after which the police proceeded to effect their arrest, said the Suhum District PoliceCommander, DSP Yaaya Musheratu who confirmed the arrest to Joy News correspondent Maxwell Kudekor.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim